Bare Utopia story captured by fashion photographer Jack Waterlot for Essential Homme Magazine‘s Winter 2017 edition features models Matt McMahon, Quintin Konjinenberg, and Lida Fox. In charge of styling was Soo Joo Park, with beauty from hair stylist Linda Shalabi at See Management, and makeup artist Ayami Shimura.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com