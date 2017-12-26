Model and social media sensation Bloody Osiris stars in the latest 3.Paradis Fall Winter 2018 campaign entitled Each One Teach One, captured in New York City by photographer Julien Boudet.

Established in 2013, 3.PARADIS is an innovative ready-to-wear brand co-founded by Emeric Tchatchoua with the vision of promoting a common voice amongst today’s global generation by deconstructing traditional ideas and reinventing menswear with no rules and no conventions. 3.PARADIS produces finely crafted clothing pieces drawing influence from popular culture and street fashion, a darling of both street fashion and high-end fashionistas alike. The aesthetic could be explained by this three words “disruptive, chic and poetic”. It’s a mix of youthful rebelliousness and high-end fashion. 3.PARADIS clothing reminds you of your childhood while at the same time not being childish. – from 3.Paradis

