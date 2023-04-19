Model Evan Leff at Soul Artist Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled A Lower East Side lensed by fashion photographer Evan Lee. In charge of styling was Jeremy Bombard. Leff was also in charge of creative direction.

For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from VTMNTS x Alpha Industries, John Hardy, Brain Dead Studios, Dr. Martens, Supreme, Calvin Klein, Savage X Fenty, Saint Laurent, Lakai, John Hardy, All Saints, Prada, Nike, Lacoste, Lacoste x Alpha Industries, J. Crew, Versace, VETEMENTS, Dickies, C2H4 x Alpha Industries, ASOS, Barton Perreira, Diesel, BDG, Alpha Industries, CDG x Alpha Industries, Acne Studios, J. Lindenberg, and Converse.

Photographer Evan Lee – @evanleestudio

Stylist Jeremy Bombard

Creative Director, Model Evan Leff – @evanleff