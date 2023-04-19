in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Soul Artist Management, Two Management, Vision Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: A Lower East Side Story by Evan Lee

Photographer Evan Lee captured our latest exclusive session starring Evan Leff

Evan Lee
Jacket: VETEMENTS / Pants: Alpha Industries

Model Evan Leff at Soul Artist Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled A Lower East Side lensed by fashion photographer Evan Lee. In charge of styling was Jeremy Bombard. Leff was also in charge of creative direction.

For the story Evan is wearing selected pieces from VTMNTS x Alpha Industries, John Hardy, Brain Dead Studios, Dr. Martens, Supreme, Calvin Klein, Savage X Fenty, Saint Laurent, Lakai, John Hardy, All Saints, Prada, Nike, Lacoste, Lacoste x Alpha Industries, J. Crew, Versace, VETEMENTS, Dickies, C2H4 x Alpha Industries, ASOS, Barton Perreira, Diesel, BDG, Alpha Industries, CDG x Alpha Industries, Acne Studios, J. Lindenberg, and Converse.

Evan Lee
Jacket: Supreme / Shirt: Diesel / Tie: Vintage / Pants: Acne Studios / Hat, Shoes: Prada
Evan Lee
Jacket: Lacoste x Alpha Industries / Sweater: J. Crew / Pants: Vintage Lacoste / Jewelry: Versace
Evan Lee
Jacket: Supreme / Pants: BDG / Shirt: Alpha Industries
Evan Lee
Jacket: VTMNTS x Alpha Industries / Necklace: John Hardy / Jeans: Brain Dead Studios / Shoes: Dr. Martens
Evan Leff
Jacket: CDG x Alpha Industries / Shirt, Skirt, Hat: Diesel / Shoes: Dr. Martens
Evan Leff
Jacket: VETEMENTS / Pants: Alpha Industries / Shoes: Dr. Martens
Evan Leff
Pants, Jacket: Supreme / Shoes: Dr. Martens / Jewelry: John Hardy
Evan Leff
Jacket: Alpha Industries / Pants: J. Lindenberg / Shirt: Calvin Klein / Shoes: Converse
Evan Leff
Jacket: C2H4 x Alpha Industries / Shirt: ASOS / Sun Glasses: Barton Perreira / Pants: Diesel / Boots: Vintage
Evan Leff
Jacket: Alpha Industries / Shirt: Asos Man / Pants: Dickies / Helmet: Vintage Military / Shoes: Dr. Martens
Evan Leff
Jacket: Vintage Supreme / Tank: Calvin Klein / Pants: Savage X Fenty / Shoes: Saint Laurent / Beanie: Lakai
Evan Leff
Jacket: Supreme / Sweater: All Saints / Visor: Reconstructed Prada / Scarf: Coach / Shoes: Nike Jordans
Evan Leff
Jacket: Supreme / Shirt: Alpha Industries / Bag, Glasses: Diesel
Evan Leff
Jacket: VETEMENTS / Tank: Calvin Klein / Belt: Alpha Industries / Overalls: Vintage Dickies / Shoes: Justwin Custom Nike SB
Evan Leff
Jacket: Alpha Industries / Pants: Vintage Lacoste / Shoes: Dr. Martens

Photographer Evan Lee – @evanleestudio
Stylist Jeremy Bombard
Creative Director, Model Evan Leff – @evanleff

