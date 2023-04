Fashion brand MARC JACOBS unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear campaign featuring British-Swedish singer Ecco2k lensed by photographer Harley Weir. In charge of styling was Ava Nirui, with set design from Patience Harding, casting direction by Establishment NY, and production by Partner Films. Beauty is work of hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Sam Visser, and manicurist Emi Kudo.