MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Facundo Alberetti by Joel Beraldi
Argentinian fresh face and tennis player Facundo Alberetti stars in Red Sand story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by Buenos Aires based fashion photographer Joel Beraldi. In charge of styling was Nabe Levinton.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Facundo is represented by Sun Models Management. Discover more of the session below:
Model: Facundo Alberetti at Sun Models Management
Stylist: Nabe Levinton
Photographer: Joel Beraldi – www.joelberaldi.com
