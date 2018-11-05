MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dylan France by Ian Chang

Dylan France

Fashion photographer Ian Chang shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Dylan France represented by Que Models. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Shannon Williams.

Photographer: Ian Chang – iancphotography.viewbook.com
Hair and Makeup Artist: Shannon Williams
Model: Dylan France at Que Models

