Robert Pattinson Stars in Interview Magazine November 2018 Cover Story

Pin 14 Shares

Actor Robert Pattinson lands the cover story of Interview Magazine‘s November 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Ryan McGinley. Styling is work of Mel Ottenberg, with beauty from hair stylist Thom Priano, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.

“With every single movie I’ve done, I’ve felt a compulsive need to tell the director on the first day that I have no idea what I’m doing. And I think in a larger corporate structure, people just don’t take that well. I don’t think I’m ever going to get to a point where I feel like, “Oh, I’m a professional actor with a set of tools ready, and I’ll be able to tell the story using whatever colors you need.” I mean, I’ll literally do a movie specifically because I think I can’t do it. You just hope you don’t drown. And then when you don’t drown, you hopefully figure out how to swim.” – Pattinson for Interview Magazine.



