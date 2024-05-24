Felix Models Models Louis Vuitton for W Korea

Stray Kids member Felix stars in the cover story of W Korea Magazine‘s June 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling were Jeong Yoongi, Kwon Hyemi, and Song Hyunsoo, with set design from Lee Nakyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jo Miyeon, and makeup artist Hwang Heejung. For the session K-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton.

In a candid conversation with W Korea, Felix opened up about his recent debut as a runway model for Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Fall Winter show in Paris. Known for his calm demeanor, Felix revealed his initial shock and the overwhelming honor of participating in such a significant event, marking the 10th anniversary of Nicolas Ghesquière with the prestigious fashion house.

“I might have looked indifferent, but I was so shocked and became speechless after hearing the news,” Felix confessed. Despite his composed appearance, the experience was a whirlwind of emotions. After the show, he scrutinized his performance, acknowledging both his strengths and areas for improvement.

The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Felix reminisced about his first major fashion purchase – a leather jacket from Louis Vuitton. He also cherished a special gift from his father, a Louis Vuitton bag that holds sentimental value years after it was given.

When asked about the characteristics of someone who looks cool, Felix thoughtfully replied, “I think a person with cool eyes and voice look really cool.” It’s clear that for Felix, coolness isn’t just about appearance but also the aura one radiates.

Felix’s name, which means happiness, perfectly aligns with the trait he likes most about himself – his ability to feel and share happiness. “The trait I like about myself is that I feel ‘happy’ a lot. I want to share healing and positive energy to people around me,” he shared.

Reflecting on his roots, Felix fondly recalled his days in Australia, taking the subway early in the morning and being encouraged by the sunrise. Those moments of striving towards his dreams are deeply ingrained in his memory.

As the interview explored his musical career, Felix identified “God’s Menu” as a pivotal moment for Stray Kids, highlighting it as the point where they confirmed their unique musical identity.

Discussing the challenges of adapting to a fast-paced life as a popular musician, Felix emphasized the importance of maintaining a personal routine to stay grounded. “When I get stressed, I fully focus on one goal,” he explained, outlining his methods for maintaining life balance through work, enjoyment, and rest.

On a lighter note, Felix shared his whimsical wish for a superpower: “I would like to have a superpower to heal all pain and illness,” he stated, expressing a desire to use such a power to help others directly.

As the interview concluded, Felix shared his current personal goals, which include improving his gaming skills and dedicating more time to his craft as an artist. Despite the highs of performance, he described the quiet moments before sleep, reflecting on the joy and satisfaction derived from his interactions with fans and looking forward to future concerts.

