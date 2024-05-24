MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Fabian Agustinn, assisted by Mai Fuhrmann, captures model Lucas Tornquist at We Love Models. In charge of the hair and makeup is Paolo Madariaga Molina, while Alvaro Renner is the stylist.

Photography and retouching – Fabian Agustinn @fabianagustin_

Model – Lucas Tornquist @lucastornquist

Makeup and Hair – Paolo Madariaga Molina @paolomadariaga

Stylist – Alvaro Renner @alvaro.renner

Photography assistant – Mai Fuhrmann @maifuhrmann

Agency @welovemodels._

Booker @barbsottolichio

Special thanks to Mother Agency – Fly Models Management @flymodelsmgt