MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn

Model Lucas Tornquist and photographer Fabian Agustinn team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Fabian Agustinn, assisted by Mai Fuhrmann, captures model Lucas Tornquist at We Love Models. In charge of the hair and makeup is Paolo Madariaga Molina, while Alvaro Renner is the stylist.

Photography © Fabian Agustinn for MMSCENE
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Lucas Tornquist by Fabian Agustinn
Photography and retouching – Fabian Agustinn  @fabianagustin_
Model – Lucas Tornquist @lucastornquist
Makeup and Hair – Paolo Madariaga Molina @paolomadariaga
Stylist – Alvaro Renner @alvaro.renner
Photography assistant – Mai Fuhrmann @maifuhrmann
Agency @welovemodels._
Booker @barbsottolichio
Special thanks to Mother Agency – Fly Models Management @flymodelsmgt

