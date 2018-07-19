MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Gabriel Dos Santos by Gabriel Gomez
Fresh faced Gabriel Dos Santos stars in Millionth Degree story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Gabriel Gomez. Styling is work of Sebastian Cabrices, with makeup from beauty artist Wilany Meza.
For the session Gabriel is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, H&M, YSL, Levi’s, Robin Morales, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Zara, Forever 21, Vans, Birkenstock, and Motum. Discover more of the story below:
T-Shirt, Shoes: H&M
Belt: YSL
Trousers: Levi’s
Polo: H&M
Coat: Burberry
Trousers: Robin Morales
Shoes: Ralph Lauren
T-Shirt: Zara
Jacket: Forever 21
Coat: H&M
Shoes: Ralph Lauren
Polo, Shoes: H&M
Trousers, Jacket: Zara
Coat: Timberland
T-Shirt: Zara
Shirt: Vintage
Shoes: Vans
Trousers: Motum
Polo, Shoes: H&M
Trousers, Jacket: Zara
Coat: Timberland
Hat, Belt: Gucci
Trousers,T-Shirt: Zara
Flip Flops: Birkenstock
T-Shirt: Zara
Shirt: Vintage
Shoes: Vans
Trousers: Motum
T-Shirt: Zara
Jacket: Forever 21
Coat: H&M
Shoes: Ralph Lauren
Model: Gabriel Dos Santos
Makeup Artist: Wilany Meza
Stylist:Sebastian Cabrices
Photographer: Gabriel Gomez – @GGOMEZPHOTOGRAPHY
