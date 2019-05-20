in Editorial, Exclusive, Iasonas Laios, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Garden Melody by Sophie Daum

Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr & Iasonas Laios Star in Garden Melody Exclsuive Story

Sophie Daum

Fashion photographer Sophie Daum captured Garden Melody story featuring Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, and Iasonas Laios, all with Louisa Models, exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Timo Luebker at Louisa Artists, with grooming from beauty artist Lea Sophie Schaksmeier. Assistance by Cindy Stender.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Michele Steingraber, Reserved, Brachmann, House of SZA, ASICSTIGER, A.S.98, and Dr. Martens. Discover more of the story below:


Sophie Daum

sweater Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

shirt Brachmann
pants House of SZA

Sophie Daum

coat Brachmann
suit ASICSTIGER
shoes A.S.98

Sophie Daum

shirt Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

left
coat Brachmann
suit ASICSTIGER
middle
sweater & pants Michele Steingraber
shoes Dr. Martens
right
shirt & pants Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

shirt Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

shirt Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

suit ASICSTIGER

Sophie Daum

shirt & pants Michele Steingraber

Sophie Daum

pants Brachmann

Sophie Daum

shirt & pants Michele Steingraber
hat Reserved

Photographer: Sophie Daum – sophiedaum.com
Stylist: Timo Luebker at Louisa Artists – www.timoluebkerstyling.com
Groomer: Lea Sophie Schaksmeier
Models: Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Iasonas Laios, all with Louisa Models
Assistant: Cindy Stender

