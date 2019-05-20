MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Garden Melody by Sophie Daum

Fashion photographer Sophie Daum captured Garden Melody story featuring Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, and Iasonas Laios, all with Louisa Models, exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Timo Luebker at Louisa Artists, with grooming from beauty artist Lea Sophie Schaksmeier. Assistance by Cindy Stender.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Michele Steingraber, Reserved, Brachmann, House of SZA, ASICSTIGER, A.S.98, and Dr. Martens. Discover more of the story below:
sweater Michele Steingraber
shirt Brachmann
pants House of SZA
coat Brachmann
suit ASICSTIGER
shoes A.S.98
shirt Michele Steingraber
left
coat Brachmann
suit ASICSTIGER
middle
sweater & pants Michele Steingraber
shoes Dr. Martens
right
shirt & pants Michele Steingraber
shirt Michele Steingraber
shirt Michele Steingraber
suit ASICSTIGER
shirt & pants Michele Steingraber
pants Brachmann
shirt & pants Michele Steingraber
hat Reserved
Photographer: Sophie Daum – sophiedaum.com
Stylist: Timo Luebker at Louisa Artists – www.timoluebkerstyling.com
Groomer: Lea Sophie Schaksmeier
Models: Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Iasonas Laios, all with Louisa Models
Assistant: Cindy Stender
