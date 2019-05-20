BEST OF LAST WEEK’s IG: Francisco Lachowski, Joao Knorr, Matthew Noszka….

Get the best of last week’s Instagrams with MMSCENE cover stars Joao Knorr, Manu Rios, Xavier Serrano and Matthew Noszka, but also top models Stefan Pollmann, Edison Fan, Augusta Alexander, Nicholas Kodua and Alton Mason to name a few.

Scroll down for more of the off-duty IG action from the week behind us:

“北京的空气可能会给你带来癌症, 但北京地铁将带你到任何你想去的地方” @nicholaskodua

“happy feet” @jaronbaker

“10/05/19” @lawry98

“Happy Sunday everyone 😇 any plans for today ?

I’m on my way to the gym 🏋️‍♂️ #fullbodyworkout today 🔥” @lucahbl

@manurios



@randomlynew



“Newest addition to task rabbit. 👨🏼‍🔧#homeimprovement📷 @cibellelevi” @matthew_noszka

@xserrano9

“yesterday night at @diorthanks @mrkimjones for inviting me and congrats on your new Men’s pre-fall 2019 collection. Bravo! 💎” @joaoknorr



“#marblebathroom #selfie” @edisonfanye

“2.8 🤟🏼😬🤟🏼”@chico_lachowski

“Woke up in the Bathtub… How was YOUR weekend?!

I’m usually the guy who goes to bed early and wakes up at 6am to do Yoga.

🧘🏻‍♀️

But this weekend it’s time to go out here in Berlin and release!

🥳

What’s your weekend plan? Happy Saturday everybody!!

🥕

#itsamee 📸 @don.ixon #towelseriesone of my last shoots in New York City!” @marioadrion



“Sunshine kid 😁🌴” @stefan_pollmann

“Trying to put makeup one my face is not as easy as u think…!🤔😂” @augusta_alexander

“this morning I woke up again….” @sashadidntwakeup

“nature always places a peace upon your soul. meditation and conversations with the source. i be praying to God, saying “period.” but enough about me, what’s really good? ❤️” @altonmason

Keep up with MMSCENE on Instagram @mmscene