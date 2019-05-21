in Atelier Management, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Essential Homme, Magazines

Austin Mahone is the Cover Boy of Essential Homme Summer 2019 Issue

Essential Homme Magazine Cover Story Starring Singer Austin Mahone

Austin Mahone
Photography © Austin Hargrave for Essential Homme / Courtesy of Atelier Management

American singer and youtuber Austin Mahone stars in the cover story of Essential Homme Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Austin Hargrave at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Mark-Paul Barro, with grooming from Ananda Tuyes. Mahone released new single titled “Anxious” on his 23rd birthday (April 4th), month after hit single “Why Don’t We” (written by Charlie Puth), both songs will be on Austin’s upcoming album.

I just want to be remembered for someone who was fearless. I want to not care what the rest of the world thinks of me. I want people to remember I went for it and made a real stamp in whatever industry I’m in. There have been times when I’ve wanted to take a breather, but nothing beats traveling the world and seeing fans sing your songs.” – Mahone for Essential Homme.

Essential Homme Magazine – www.essentialhommemag.com
Photographer: Austin Hargrave at Atelier Management
Stylist: Mark-Paul Barro
Grooming: Ananda Tuyes
Talent: Austin Mahone

