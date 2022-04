The Handsome Gio Tokmet at The Legion MGT stars in Briefly story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Joey Leo. For the session Gio is wearing selected underwear pieces from Underrawmance.

Discover more of the story below:

Photography & Direction: Joey Leo – @joeyleo

Model: Gio Tokmet at The Legion MGT – @giorgostkm, @thelegionmgt