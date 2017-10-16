Golo Fischer Stars in The Forsaken for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue
The handsome Golo Fischer at One Time Management poses for The Forsaken story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #18 edition by fashion photographer Noemi Ottilia Szabo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabriel de Fries at Style Council Agency and makeup artist Snesha Bloom at Call List Agency.
In charge of styling and art direction was Xenia Christina Salome, who for the session selected looks from Fidelio, Diesel Black Gold, Paul Smith, Versace, and Balenciaga. Fashion editor Katarina Djoric. Styling assistance by Sonya Maric. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Golo Fischer at One Time Management
Hair Stylist: Gabriel de Fries at Style Council Agency
Makeup Artist: Snesha Bloom at Call List Agency
Stylist Assistant: Sonya Maric
Stylist and Art Director: Xenia Christina Salome
Fashion Editor: Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Photographer: Noemi Ottilia Szabo – www.mimigraphie.com
Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 018 – available in print & digital.