Clement Chabernaud is the Face of Mango Committed FW17 Collection

Supermodel Clement Chabernaud stars in MANGO Committed‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Josh Olins. Styling is work of Aleksandra Woroniecka.

“The future of fashion starts here. The views of consumers and sustainability awareness have evolved exponentially in recent years, in the same way that fashion has. MANGO is committed to making its business model more sustainable.” – Daniel Lopez, MANGO Vice-Chairman

“The selection of designs for the men’s line feature utility details and opt for neutral tones such as navy, army green, ecru and tobacco, with hints of tile. The key garments in the line are the corduroy suit, the workwear style dungarees and the tobacco overcoat.“

For more images + video campaign by Gustavo López Mañas, featuring supermodel Liya Kebede alongside Clement, continue bellow:





