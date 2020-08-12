PREVIEW: HERDES MAGAZINE Vol.VIII The Tunisian Issue

Travel and style publication HERDES MAGAZINE released their eighth issue that was inspired by the marvelous country of Tunisia. Fashion photographer Yoye captured the cover story featuring models Mustafa Dawood at Elite Models and Bianka at Sight Management. In charge of styling was Carlos Marán, assisted by Claudia Rocca, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Gloria Rico for Shue Uemura at Kasteel Artist Management.

“Herdes is not just a travel and style publication, it is a creative experience turned into a collectable book. An object of inspiration where the latest trends in destinations and fashion are shown. Herdes combines the power of images and words through the work of the best photographers, stylists and designers conceived for a creative,ambitious and local generation.” – from Herdes

HERDES MAGAZINE – www.herdesmagazine.com

Photographer: Yoye

Stylist: Carlos Marán

Style Assistant: Claudia Rocca

Hair & Makeup Artist: Gloria Rico for Shue Uemura at Kasteel Artist Management

Models: Mustafa Dawood at Elite Models, Bianka at Sight Model Management