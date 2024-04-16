Member of k-pop group Seventeen, Jeonghan poses for the cover story of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s May 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Less. In charge of styling was Guiom Lee, with art direction from Lee Sanghyeon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Hyunwoo, and makeup artist Lee Young. For the session Jeonghan is wearing selected pieces from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Seventeen is set to release their compilation album, “17 is Right Here,” on April 29, 2024. The announcement was made by Pledis Entertainment, which has stirred considerable excitement among fans globally. This two-CD album will encapsulate the group’s musical journey since their debut in 2015, featuring tracks from both their Korean and Japanese releases.

The first CD will include Korean-language versions of the main tracks from Seventeen’s Japanese albums. Fans can expect to hear favorites like “Call Call Call!,” “Happy Ending,” “Fallin’ Flower,” “24H,” and “Not Alone.” Also, there are some new tracks that have yet to be unveiled, adding an element of surprise to the release.

The second CD is set to feature a collection of the group’s hit Korean songs including “Adore U,” “Mansae,” “Pretty U,” “Nice,” “Fear,” “Left & Right,” “Super,” and “God of Music.” This compilation highlights Seventeen’s versatility and also celebrates their success across diverse music markets.

In addition to the album release, Seventeen has a busy schedule ahead with standalone concerts planned at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27-28. They are also set to perform in Japan at venues like Nagai Stadium in Osaka and Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in the following month.

There’s also good news regarding the group’s lineup: members S.Coups and Jeonghan are officially resuming their activities. Both had been on hiatus due to injuries and have since received the green light from medical professionals to participate in upcoming events, albeit with some limitations to avoid any strain.

Photography © Less for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com