MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Herzen Clerge by Remi Pyrdol

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handosme Herzen Clerge lensed by Remi Pyrdol

Herzen Clerge
Cotton-corduroy suit jacket, Wide-leg cotton-corduroy suit trousers by Acne Studios
Crew neck short-sleeve t-shirt, Pile socks by Uniqlo
Checkerboard slip on sneakers by Vans
Jewelry worn throughout Model’s Own

The handsome Herzen Clerge at New York Models stars in Skater Boy story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Remi Pyrdol at See Management. In charge of styling was Julissa Cisneros, with production from Sheri Chiu, and grooming by beauty artist Amanda Holley.

For the session Herzen is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Uniqlo, Vans, Helmut Lang, Ami, Turtlefur, Who-leesa, Adidas, Rag & Bone, Champion, Gucci, Calvin Klein, and Theory.


Herzen Clerge

Prince of Wales blazer and pants by Helmut Lang
Sweatshirt by Uniqlo
Canvas old skool sneakers by Vans

Herzen Clerge

Sweater by Ami

Herzen Clerge

Prince of Wales blazer and pants by Helmut Lang
Sweatshirt by Uniqlo
Canvas old skool sneakers by Vans

Herzen Clerge

Beanie by Turtlefur
Crew neck long-sleeve t-shirt by Uniqlo
Reworked suit by Who-leesa
Pile socks by Uniqlo
Suede slip on sneakers by Vans

Herzen Clerge

Camouflage bucket hat by Adidas
Striped wool suit jacket by Acne Studios
Crew neck long-sleeve t-shirt by Uniqlo
Dyed polo by Rag & Bone
Oversize denim by Helmut Lang

Herzen Clerge

Crewneck script logo sweater by Champion
GG canvas pants by Gucci
Pile socks by Uniqlo
Suede slip on sneakers by Vans

Herzen Clerge

Beanie by Calvin Klein
Splatter camouflage jacket by Who-leesa
Houndstooth seersucker clinton blazer and payton pants by Theory
Crew neck long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts, Cotton ribbed socks by Uniqlo
Canvas old skool sneakers by Vans

Herzen Clerge

Reworked suit by Who-leesa
Crew neck long-sleeve t-shirt by Uniqlo

Herzen Clerge

Prince of Wales blazer by Helmut Lang
Sweatshirt by Uniqlo

Herzen Clerge

Photographer Remi Pyrdol at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Fashion Stylist Julissa Cisneros – www.julissacisneros.com
Producer Sheri Chiu – www.sherichiu.com
Groomer Amanda Holley
Model Herzen Clerge at New York Models

