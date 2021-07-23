Hidetatsu Takeuchi by Fabrizio Scarpa for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Hidetatsu Takeuchi at Special Management stars in Body & Soul story lensed for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition by fashion photographer Fabrizio Scarpa. In charge of styling was fashion editor Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Erna Dzaferovic and Aurelio Comparelli. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gianluca Grechi at Close Up Milano using Monacelli Italy. Photography assistance by Francesco Bortolot.

For the session Hidetatsu is wearing selected pieces from Manuel Ritz, Fred Perry, Alessandro Gherardi, Doppiaa, Raf Simons X Fred Perry, Roberto Cavalli, Corneliani, Gabriele Pasini, Laps Collections, Hublot, Moose, Tagliatore, Lardini, and Giampaolo.

Photographer FABRIZIO SCARPA – @fabrizioscarpa

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Grooming GIANLUCA GRECHI at Close Up Milano using Monacelli Italy – @gianlucagrechi

Photographer Assistant FRANCESCO BORTOLOT

Stylist assistants ERNA DZAFEROVIC, AURELIO COMPARELLI

Model HIDETATSU TAKEUCHI at Special Management

