Hidetatsu Takeuchi by Fabrizio Scarpa for MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Fabrizio Scarpa and stylist Stefano Guerrini team up for MMSCENE Magazine

Hidetatsu Takeuchi
Suit MANUEL RITZ
Polo Shirt FRED PERRY

The handsome Hidetatsu Takeuchi at Special Management stars in Body & Soul story lensed for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition by fashion photographer Fabrizio Scarpa. In charge of styling was fashion editor Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Erna Dzaferovic and Aurelio Comparelli. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gianluca Grechi at Close Up Milano using Monacelli Italy. Photography assistance by Francesco Bortolot.

For the session Hidetatsu is wearing selected pieces from Manuel Ritz, Fred Perry, Alessandro Gherardi, Doppiaa, Raf Simons X Fred Perry, Roberto Cavalli, Corneliani, Gabriele Pasini, Laps Collections, Hublot, Moose, Tagliatore, Lardini, and Giampaolo.

Hidetatsu Takeuchi
Suit MANUEL RITZ
Shirt ALESSANDRO GHERARDI
Tie & Necklace Stylist’s Own
Hidetatsu Takeuchi
Suit DOPPIAA
Shirt ALESSANDRO GHERARDI
Hidetatsu Takeuchi
Coat & Jacket RAF SIMONS X FRED PERRY
Trousers MANUEL RITZ
Necklace Stylist’s Own
Boots ROBERTO CAVALLI
Hidetatsu Takeuchi
Total Look CORNELIANI
MMSCENE Magazine
Suit GABRIELE PASINI
Glasses LAPS COLLECTIONS
MMSCENE Magazine
Jacket GABRIELE PASINI
Polo Shirt MANUEL RITZ
Trousers FRED PERRY
Glasses HUBLOT
MMSCENE Magazine
Jacket GABRIELE PASINI
Polo Shirt MANUEL RITZ
Glasses HUBLOT
MMSCENE Magazine
Overcoat MOOSE
Suit TAGLIATORE
Shirt GABRIELE PASINI
Tie Stylist’s Own
MMSCENE Magazine
Suit LARDINI
Sweater MANUEL RITZ
Shirt GIAMPAOLO
MMSCENE Magazine
Jacket ROBERTO CAVALLI
Tie Stylist’s Own

Photographer FABRIZIO SCARPA – @fabrizioscarpa
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini
Grooming GIANLUCA GRECHI at Close Up Milano using Monacelli Italy – @gianlucagrechi
Photographer Assistant FRANCESCO BORTOLOT
Stylist assistants ERNA DZAFEROVIC, AURELIO COMPARELLI
Model HIDETATSU TAKEUCHI at Special Management

