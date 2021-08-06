GROOMING GUIDE: How To Keep Your Facial Hair In Perfect Shape

A beard is a sign of masculinity or, rather, gruff manliness. It can make a man look older, stronger and more sophisticated. You may have grown up hearing that beards are for “old men,” but nowadays they are very trendy. A well-groomed beard can help you get the attention you need, while looking classy and neat at the same time. However, there is one thing that turns a lot of men off of growing a beard: the maintenance involved in keeping them looking their best.

But, a little maintenance shouldn’t deter you from growing a beard if you want to try. Here are some tips on how to keep your facial hair in perfect shape all year round!

Brush Your Beard Daily To Remove Dirt and Loose Hair

If you love your beard, you should brush it daily to remove any dirt and loose hair. This will result in a less wiry appearance. Remember that you’re constantly exposing your beard to dirt and bacteria when you’re out in the world. The Trending Man notes that a boar bristle brush is a good choice for brushing your beard, because it’s made from natural materials that are less likely to irritate your skin or mess up your hair. Be gentle, and you should be able to create a clean look.

Use a Conditioner or Beard Oil To Keep It Soft and Healthy

Men’s facial hair can be a little tough to maintain. When it comes to trimming, use a conditioner or oil when washing your beard and then shave after that. This will keep the skin soft and healthy, so you don’t get dry patches from shaving all the time. If you don’t want to shave your beard, applying either a conditioner or oil will still help keep it looking healthy, shiny and soft. There are many facial and beard oils on the market, so do some research and find the one that suits you best.

Trim Your Beard Every Few Weeks for a Clean, Well-Groomed Look

Beards are great for many men, and there’s a reason why it is such a popular trend. Hairy faces have been one of the most iconic looks throughout history: think about Abraham Lincoln or Mark Twain as examples. But what do you do when you want your beard looking its best? You should trim away any stray hairs with scissors every few weeks to maintain a clean beard that always looks neat and tidy. A trimmed beard completes the look of a well-groomed man.

Get Rid of Nose Hairs

There are many ways to remove nose hairs. One way is by using tweezers or small scissors, which can be done in the comfort of your own home. Another option is waxing them off at your local gentleman’s stylist or salon. But if you choose not to go this route, there is also a wax strip available to do the job. Nose hairs can be unsightly in photos, so be sure to take care of them. If you have a mustache, make sure to trim or wax off any stray hairs poking out from under your lip and nose hair.

Get Regular Professional Styling for Shaping and Grooming

You may love taking care of your facial hair and beard, but a professional stylist who knows how best to maintain your style without overdoing it will be better. Part of the reason for this is that there are many different styles a man can choose from, so unless you’re experienced with many different kinds of beards, chances are you won’t know what’s best for your face shape. A professional stylist will be able to help you choose a style – and they’ll even teach you how to maintain it.

Get Your Facial Hair Looking Sharp

Keeping your facial hair looking sharp can be a daunting task when you don’t know what to do. Apart from these tips above, remember that a good rule of thumb is to wash your beard with a quality beard wash at least 1-3 times a week, but this can vary depending on how oily or dry the skin under the facial hair is. When in doubt, look for inspiration online or ask for tips from your stylist.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dennis Klaffert by Kevin Roldan – See the full story here