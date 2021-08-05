in Covers, Editorial, Sight Management Studio, Trevor Signorino

TREVOR SIGNORINO is The Perfect Man for THE PERFECT EDIT

Trevor Signorino posing for photographer Brendan Wixted for the latest cover story of The Perfect Edit Magazine:

 
Brendan Wixted
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Top model Trevor Signorino takes the cover of The Perfect Man with a shoot by New York based Photographer Brendan Wixted. Trevor is styled in latest pieces from John Galliano, Givenchy, Speedo, Dsquared2 and more by Charlie Ward. 
 
 
Trevor is represented by Good Talent Management and Sight Management Studio. Continue reading to discover more of Trevor’s Perfect Man shoot: 
 
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man
Photo ©Brendan Wixted for The Perfect Man

Magazine – The Perfect Man 
Fashion Stylist Charlie G. Ward 
Hair Stylist Drew Schaefering
Makeup Artist Alex T
Film lab Luster Photo Lab NYC

Head over to The Perfect Man web page theperfectman.co to read their interview with Trevor Signorino.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Trends to Follow When Buying T-Shirts for Adults