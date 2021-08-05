TREVOR SIGNORINO is The Perfect Man for THE PERFECT EDIT

Top model Trevor Signorino takes the cover of The Perfect Man with a shoot by New York based Photographer Brendan Wixted. Trevor is styled in latest pieces from John Galliano, Givenchy, Speedo, Dsquared2 and more by Charlie Ward.

Trevor is represented by Good Talent Management and Sight Management Studio . Continue reading to discover more of Trevor’s Perfect Man shoot:

Magazine – The Perfect Man

Fashion Stylist Charlie G. Ward

Hair Stylist Drew Schaefering

Makeup Artist Alex T

Film lab Luster Photo Lab NYC

Head over to The Perfect Man web page theperfectman.co to read their interview with Trevor Signorino.