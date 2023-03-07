MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Holi Festival by Cleber Machs

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive story titled Holi Festival digitally generated by photographer and creative director Cleber Machs (by.machs). The story captures the spirit of Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, that celebrates eternal and divine love of god Radha and Krishna. This is the one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism.

The colors of Holi bring us joy,

A celebration of love and life.

Let’s dress to show our delight,

With styles as bright as the light.

Photographer Cleber Machs – @bymachs