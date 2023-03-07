Streetwear giant Supreme teams up with The North Face for the Spring 2023 Collection consisting of a trompe l’oeil printed Taped Seam Shell Jacket, Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Pant, Montana Mitt and Borealis Backpack; as well as a Hooded Sweatshirt, Sweatpant, Fleece Pullover, Fleece Short, T-Shirt and Fleece Beanie.

The Printed Taped Seam Shell Jacket and Mountain Pant feature a water resistant recycled poly shell with taped seams and printed logo tricot backing. The Printed Nuptse Jacket features water resistant, breathable poly ripstop with printed graphic and 700-Fill down insulated interior quilted baffles. The High Pile Fleece Pullover, Short and Beanie feature high pile fleece with embroidered logos. The Convertible Hooded Sweatshirt and Sweatpant feature brushed back fleece with zip-off sleeves and lower legs.

