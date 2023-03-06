PFW: OFF-WHITE Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion house OFF-WHITE presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that uses imagination to open the door to a different dimension, on March 2nd, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection named Lunar Delivery merges optimism and contemporary insight to pave the way for an inclusive new future. Designer Ibrahim Kamara was inspired by contemporary culture as well as with his own beginnings. For the season the collection is is both humble and earnest, and it brings elegant, precise and modern looks.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS