PFW: OFF-WHITE Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion house OFF-WHITE presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that uses imagination to open the door to a different dimension, on March 2nd, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection named Lunar Delivery merges optimism and contemporary insight to pave the way for an inclusive new future. Designer Ibrahim Kamara was inspired by contemporary culture as well as with his own beginnings. For the season the collection is is both humble and earnest, and it brings elegant, precise and modern looks.
FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS
There could only ever be one Virgil. He was constantly innovating and thinking ahead and he left us a brand that can reinvent itself, grow and stand the test of time. I feel the responsibility for him and for everyone who has worked, loved, worn and believed in Off-White. This collection marks the beginning of a new path, inspired by world-building. It envisions something yet to exist. Moon-surfing daydreams and star-gazing thoughts are at the heart of our evolution. Working on this collection, I found myself and my point of view in a universe that is true to me. It’s punk, sexy, romantic and inspired by our modern lives. – Ibrahim Kamara