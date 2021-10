The handsome Ido Aton at Yuli Group stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Oz Shemesh. In charge of styling was Maor Rabin.

For the story Ido is wearing selected pieces from Cos, H&M, Private Collection, and Venta TLV.

Photographer: Oz Shemesh – @Ozshemesh

Stylist: Maor Rabin – @maorrbn

Model: Ido Aton at Yuli Group