Italian luxury menswear brand CANALI teams up with up-and-coming Chinese brand 8ON8 for a capsule collection that was inspired by traveling. CANALI TRAVELS WITH 8ON8 collection, that features retro-futuristic aesthetics, explores new possibilities, discovery and renewal, as well as connection between West and East cultures. It reinterpret men’s tailoring in a modern way and it brings an unusual combination of formal and sporty pieces.