João Knorr Covers Harper’s Bazaar Men Thailand Fall Winter 2021 Issue

Photographer Diane Zhao captured top model João Knorr for Harper’s Bazaar Men Thailand

Top model João Knorr at Next Models teams up with fashion photographer Diane Zhao for the pages of Harper’s Bazaar Men Thailand‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition. In charge of styling was Charlie Ward, with grooming from Michiko Boorberg at Bryan Bantry Agency.

For the session João is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Givenchy, Emporio Armani, Celine, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Dries Van Noten.

Photography © Diane Zhao for Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand – discover more at @bazaarmenthailand

