in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Igor Popov by Chiara Ricciotti

Photographer Chiara Ricciotti and stylist Benedetta Cecere team up for our latest exclusive story

Igor Popov

The handsome Igor Popov stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Chiara Ricciotti. In charge of styling was Benedetta Cecere, with beauty from makeup artist Claudia D’Annibale.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Igor is wearing selected Statera Design looks and vintage pieces.

Igor Popov

Igor Popov

Igor Popov

Igor Popov

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Chiara Ricciotti

Photographer: Chiara Ricciotti – @c_ricciotti
Stylist: Benedetta Cecere – @benedetta_cecere
Makeup Artist: Claudia D’Annibale – @claudia_dannibale_mua
Model: Igor Popov – @theigorpopov

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Best Valentine’s Day Sneakers for 2022

PFW: LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection