PFW: LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand LAZOSCHMIDL presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a film as a part of recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For It’s Over Collection, garments feature Japanese writing in bright pop colours on tight rib tops and fleece hoodies enriched with Swarovski crystals. Retro techno cowboys are dressed in reworked chaps, frayed hand-painted chinks, neoprene suspender bodies, overdyed workwear denim, sheer chiffon shirts and bouclé surfer hoodies. Accessories introduce, for the first time, patent leather tote bags and hand-knitted hanky scarves. The butterfly motif appears this season as prints and painted leather bolo ties as the brand’s recurring motif of transcendence and ultimate transformation into dressed-up beauty.

Based on a song created within a lucid dream, the collection is the chorus for a preapocalyptic hymn of positivity. It’s over. Maybe yes. Maybe not. In this dream, a girl band is singing this song. The dreamer is watching their performance on a video screen in a bar. The song is so enticing that he wakes up, grabs his phone and records a voice message. It’s a break-up love song. It indicates disparity while longing for the feeling of belonging together. The dream of continuing. Being able to continue. Being together. When I look in your eyes and I look at your sins. When you follow your heart and I follow my dreams. Then baby, it’s over. It’s over. – from Lazoschmidl