Best Valentine’s Day Sneakers for 2022

Valentine’s Day is really behind the corner and as expected, brands are releasing limited edition models for the romantic holiday. If you’re looking to celebrate your partner’s love for sneakers, check out these Valentine’s Day releases, that will surely make an unexpected romantic gifts.

From Maison Margiela and Alexander McQueen to Nike and Converse, all of the biggest names in the game have released their Valentine’s Day limited-edition drops. Pick your favorite pair from our unique valentine’s day gift ideas to impress the sneakerhead in your life. There’s just a lot to LOVE about these styles.

NIKE Air Force 1 ’07 Valentine’s Day

To celebrate the Valentine’s Day, Nike has released the limited edition of the Air Force 1 in white, University Red and Tulip Pink colorway. Featuring the snap-button graphics on each tongue, it depict a love letter between you and the sneaker classic. It also includes a small heart icon in the style’s altered Nike Air branding, as well as an adorable hart-shaped holes on the front and on the lateral side.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers

Perfect for Valentine’s Day gift, these Reebok classic low-top runner in leather from 1985, is reimagined in a couture variation with the Maison’s signature Décortiqué aesthetic. It features a cut-out detailing that elevates the “Anonimity of the lining” concept with its cage-like shape. Inspired by the brand’s iconic Tabi shoe from 1988, just like the original, it features a split toe. The sneaker has dual logos on the tongue, with the “Reebok” lettering on the side paneling, and hallmark Margiela stitch moniker on the back. It is completed by the tonal Velcro closures and laces.

Air Jordan 6 Retro GG ‘Valentines Day’

An all silver take on the classic sneaker style, The Air Jordan 6 Retro GG ‘Valentine’s Day’, has been initially released in 2014. Inspired by the most romantic holiday, it features an embroidered pink heart on the lateral side. The sneaker is adorned with pink, violet and black hits around the body of the shoe, with pink laces, and a matching pink Jumpman logo on the heel.

The sneaker is available at GOAT from $199.

Giuseppe Zanotti & Young Thug The COBRAS Sneaker

Not really a Valentine’s collaboration, but its intensive red colorway makes a perfect gift for the romantic holiday. Giuseppe Zanotti has worked with one of the biggest names in hip hop, Young Thug, on a new sneakers icon – the COBRAS. The long-held symbol of power and transformation, a 3D cobra wraps around the body of the shoe. It has been first introduced during Milan Fashion Week in September 2021, and it’s available in four tone-on-tone iterations – pink, red, black and white.

Valentine’s Day Chuck 70 High Top

Dropped as part of a larger collection for Valentine’s Day, these Chuck 70 High are embroidered with hearts and “Made With Love” messaging. You’ll be able to spread a love with every step, with a heart-printed outsole. With its impeccable craftsmanship and premium materials, the style mixes the best details from the ’70s-era, like a 1970s heel logo that nods to its legacy. It features more cushioning, shiny, taller rubber sidewall and winged tongue stitching, and it’s crafted in a premium canvas.

The Chuck 70 High ‘Valentine’s Day – Black’ is available at Flight Club, the prices start at $107.

Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Lace Up in Lust Red

When you’re on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day sneaker, you’ve got to keep an eye out for lust red. These canvas lace-up shoes from Alexander McQueen, feature a thick oversized rubber tread sole, the lace up detailed with a textured rubber wrap and tonal Alexander McQueen signature. It is finished with a signature ribbon on the heel of shoe.