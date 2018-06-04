MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Isaiah Hamilton



Along with MMSCENE exclusive session starring ISAIAH HAMILTON by LAGARET we sit down for an exclusive Q&A interview with the New York based top model. Isaiah talks about how he was discovered, his beauty routine, and hidden talents.

Isaiah was styled for the MMSCENE shoot by Mike Stallings, scroll down for more of the photo shoot as well as our interview with the rising star.



How were you discovered?

I was discovered on Facebook.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

It changed my life instantly, it opened up my mind, allowed me to dream and challenged my imagination.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I’ve learned a lot about myself, I’ve learned that your flaws are really your strengths.

Who’s your favorite Supermodel?

My favorites are Debra Shaw and Mark Vanderloo.

Your Dream modeling Job?

Getting a major contract, the ultimate dream is something like a contract for a Giorgio Armani Fragrance.

Best modelling advice you could give to a fresh face just starting out?

Fall in love with yourself, love who you are and never question, trust yourself, you have all the tools you need to be successful.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I would probably try to get in The CIA, International affairs.

What’s your beauty secret or essential grooming routine?

Honestly … it’s all about Happiness and enthusiasm, sleep and water. You can’t go wrong.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

I would love to visit Zanzibar, Cairo Egypt, and Madagascar.

Something you are passionate about?

I’m an animal lover, I want to work with exotic animals. My passion is to help young people, animals and save our planet.

So what about any hidden talents? Something nobody knows about you?

I can see things before they happen and speak things into existence! [laughs]

What is your downtime like?

In my down time I listen to a lot of jazz, I play video games, I play pick up basketball, I’m learning how to play guitar, I draw, just started painting, I’m an artist, art is my life.

Keep up with Isaiah on Instagram @isaiahkhamilton

Photographer LAGARET

Model Isaiah Hamilton

Agency Wilhelmina Models

Stylist Mike Stallings