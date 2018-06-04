Strateas Carlucci Autumn Winter 2018/19 Collection

Strateas Carlucci releases its Autumn Winter 2018 Hybrid collection lookbook, captured by fashion photographer Julien Bernard and styled by Gemma Bedini, featuring models Nordine Makhloufi and Louis-Alexis Demain.

Inspired by the work of the late Australian Indigenous artist Gordon Bennett, this collection explores the artist’s methods of ‘Quoting and Sampling’ which creates a new vocabulary and portal for audiences to view and understand his work. In his hybrid-like appropriations, Bennet creates his own language which enables him to open up and re-define stereotypes and bias. Taking the framework of traditional collections, Strateas Carlucci breakdown and re-create new hybrid garments of Men’s and Women’s wardrobe staples, melding denim with tailoring, coats with blazers, dresses with shirts and clashing fabric textures and patterns. Like Bennett’s work, this enables a new perspective for the audience to question the role of these items. Remaining true to the brands DNA, gender fluidity is at the core of this collection. Toying with masculine and feminine forms and fabrications, the hero of the collection remains strong silhouettes and sharp tailoring, with oversized and deconstructed shapes and voluminous bottoms. – from Strateas Carlucci

