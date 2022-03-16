in Covers, Editorial

Jacob Elordi Posing for Paola Kudacki in El Pais Cover Story

Jacob Elordi lands the cover of El Pais with a shoot from Fashion Photographer Paola Kudacki

Jacob Wears BOSS Leather jacket and Frame Men Leather Shirt – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS

Jacob Elordi the star of HBO Max show “Euphoria” and Netflix‘s “My First Kiss” takes the latest cover story of El Pais Semenal’s fashion supplement with a striking shoot by Fashion Photographer Paola Kudacki. Jacob Elordi is styled for the cover story in Spring Summer 2022 pieces by Fashion Stylist Grant Woolhead.

It has been a very crazy trip”, he affirms when remembering his origins. Four decades ago, his grandparents and his eight-year-old father emigrated from the Basque Country with eight dollars in their pockets to forge a future in Australia. “I’m super proud of that heritage,” he says.” from El Pais

For Jacob, Grant selects pieces from BOSS, Frame Men, 

Jacob wears CELINE sweatshirt by Hedi Slimane – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
Jacob is wearing a leather jacket and jeans, both by Boss; leather shirt by Frame Denim, own belt and boots by Celine – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
Jacob is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna sweater and Celine jeans. – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
Jacob wears a leather jacket and jeans, both by Boss; leather shirt by Frame Denim, own belt and boots by Celine. – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
Jacob wears Ermenegildo Zegna sweater – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
Jacob is wearing a studded t-shirt and vest, all by Celine.- photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS
 Jacob is wearing denim jacket by Frame Men Denim, jeans from Boss – photo ©PAOLA KUDACKI for EL PAIS

Photographer Paola Kudacki
Fashion Stylist Grant Woolhead at Exposure New York
Grooming Jessica Ortiz
Set designer Jacob Burstein
Digital Tech Christopher Collie
Photography Assistants Sloan Laurits Ariana Rodriguez
Fashion Assistant Trevor Mcmullan
Producer  Maia Hoetink
Fashion Director Juan Cebrian

