Jay Chou Covers Vogue Man Hong Kong September 2024 Issue

Taiwanese singer, songwriter, and musician Jay Chou stars in the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s September 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Troy Wang. In charge of styling was Mark Jen Hsu, with production from Second Li and Cyrick Leung. Beauty is work of hair stylist A-Do, and makeup artist Emily Lam. The cover story explores the multifaceted world of the “King of Mandopop.” As a celebrated figure in both the music and art worlds, Chou reflects on his journey from a young musician to an accomplished art collector.

Chou’s rise to fame began in 2000 with his debut album “Jay,” which shook the Chinese music scene with its innovative fusion of genres. Over the years, he has developed a distinctive musical style that mirrors his creative vision. Beyond his success in music, Chou has woven his passion for visual art into his work, incorporating references to great artists such as Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Vincent van Gogh. His tracks like “Bedtime Stories” and “Greatest Works Of Art” are both, a tribute to these masters, and an exploration of how art influences his life and music.

Art has been a part of Chou’s life from a young age, thanks to his mother, Yeh Hui-mei, who was an art teacher. Growing up surrounded by artistic influences, he developed an appreciation for different forms of expression, from painting to music videos. For his Vogue Man Hong Kong cover shoot, Chou chose two pieces from his personal collection – a Picasso painting from the artist’s 1973 retrospective and Gerhard Richter’s abstract “Abstraktes Bild.” Initially drawn to pieces for their visual appeal, Chou now views art as a form of self-exploration, where understanding the artist’s story enhances his connection to the work.

The Picasso painting, with its personal history tied to the artist’s second wife, holds particular meaning for Chou. It has never appeared at auction, making it a rare and deeply significant piece in his collection. In contrast, Richter’s abstract work represents Chou’s interest in the unpredictable nature of creativity. The juxtaposition of these two works symbolizes Chou’s growth as a collector, moving from surface-level appreciation to a more profound understanding of art’s emotional and conceptual depth.

Chou’s passion for art extends beyond collecting. In 2021, he served as a guest curator for an art auction that broke nine world records. This experience has sparked his interest in curating future exhibitions, potentially incorporating not only his paintings but also personal memorabilia like concert costumes and antique cars.

As he reflects on his career, Chou emphasizes that success is not something to be chased, but rather something that develops over time. He likens it to the works of Picasso and Richter, whose legacies were built through years of dedication and exploration. Chou’s own path to success has been shaped by his confidence in his creative vision, and he believes that true success comes from self-belief, rather than immediate recognition. This mindset has guided him throughout his career, allowing him to maintain his artistic integrity while embracing new challenges.

In recent years, Chou’s life has undergone a shift as he prioritizes spending time with his family. He finds joy in introducing his children to art, whether through museum visits or incorporating their artwork into his clothing brand. As a father, he hopes to pass on his love for the arts to his children, encouraging them to explore their own creative paths.

From his early days as a musician to his current role as a father and art collector, Jay Chou continues to evolve, balancing his artistic pursuits with a deep appreciation for the people and experiences that have shaped him. His story is a reminder that true success, like great art, is not achieved overnight but is the result of years of passion, hard work, and a willingness to embrace life’s many layers.

Photography © Troy Wang for Vogue Man Hong Kong, read more at voguehk.com