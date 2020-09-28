in Beauty and Grooming, Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jay Thor by Janita Autio

The handsome Jay Thor stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Janita Autio

Jay Thor
White outfit Eerika Yli-Rahko
Polo-neck top by Eetu Kemppainen

Fashion photographer Janita Autio captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Jay Thor represented by Brand Model Management. Styling is work of Sanna Silander, who for the session selected pieces from designers Eetu Kemppainen and Eerika Yli-Rahko.

In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Kira Muesa. Light and assistance by Pasi Järvenpää.

Jay Thor
Jacket Eetu Kemppainen
Jay Thor
Total Look Eerika Yli-Rahko
Jay Thor
White Outfit Eerika Yli-Rahko
Janita Autio
Total Look Eerika Yli-Rahko
Janita Autio
Trousers Eetu Kemppainen
Janita Autio
White Outfit Eerika Yli-Rahko
Janita Autio
Total Look Eerika Yli-Rahko
Janita Autio
Total Look Eerika Yli-Rahko
Janita Autio
White outfit Eerika Yli-Rahko
Polo-neck top by Eetu Kemppainen

Photographer: Janita Autio – janitaautio.com
Stylist: Sanna Silander – sannasilander.com
Makeup & Hair Stylist: Kira Muesa
Model: Jay Thor at Brand Model Management
Light & assistant: Pasi Järvenpää
Designers: Eetu Kemppainen & Eerika Yli-Rahko (Aalto University Fashion Department)

