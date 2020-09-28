MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jay Thor by Janita Autio

Fashion photographer Janita Autio captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Jay Thor represented by Brand Model Management. Styling is work of Sanna Silander, who for the session selected pieces from designers Eetu Kemppainen and Eerika Yli-Rahko.

In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Kira Muesa. Light and assistance by Pasi Järvenpää.

Photographer: Janita Autio – janitaautio.com

Stylist: Sanna Silander – sannasilander.com

Makeup & Hair Stylist: Kira Muesa

Model: Jay Thor at Brand Model Management

Light & assistant: Pasi Järvenpää

Designers: Eetu Kemppainen & Eerika Yli-Rahko (Aalto University Fashion Department)