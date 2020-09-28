MFW: MIGUEL VIEIRA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover MIGUEL VIEIRA‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection that explores adversity, and reflects on changes happening around us, presented with a video directed by Institvte, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.
SPRING SUMMER 2021 COLLECTIONS
“The Miguel Vieira Summer 2021 Collection draws inspiration from men focused on what they truly believe and are free to wear what reflects and simultaneously shapes their personality. Men who prefer consistency and quality while consuming fashion.” – from Miguel Vieira