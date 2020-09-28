in Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

MFW: MIGUEL VIEIRA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

With Insight collection, Miguel Vieira explores what really matters

MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by IMAXTREE

Discover MIGUEL VIEIRA‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection that explores adversity, and reflects on changes happening around us, presented with a video directed by Institvte, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

The Miguel Vieira Summer 2021 Collection draws inspiration from men focused on what they truly believe and are free to wear what reflects and simultaneously shapes their personality. Men who prefer consistency and quality while consuming fashion.” – from Miguel Vieira

MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by IMAXTREE
MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by IMAXTREE
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by IMAXTREE
MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA, Photography by IMAXTREE

