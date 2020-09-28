MFW: DAVID CATALAN Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Discover DAVID CATALAN‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection, that uses contemporary approach to reinterpret classic menswear, and bring forward strong identity, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

“The approaches to utilitarian details are presented in different kind of pieces, classic shirts, pants, vests and outerwear. The combination of the pieces favors mixtures of styles through a mix of classic pieces with more casual ones, maintaining the very style signature of the brand. The silhouette is mostly comfortable and relaxed, thus giving the urban and contemporary mood.” – from David Catalán