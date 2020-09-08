in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Iasonas Laios, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS by Joey Leo & The Skinny Type

Discover a collage collaboration between Joey Leo and The Skinny Type for our latest exclusive story

Fashion photographer Joey Leo teams up with artist The Skinny Type for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story.

Stars of the collage series are models Fabricio Bittencourt, Edward Myall, Errikos Alevridis, Iasonas Laios, Anton Kodi, Jordan Roberts, Justin Lyons, and Julian Yaw.


Photographer Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_
Collages The Skinny Type – @theskinnytype
Models Fabricio Bittencourt, Iasonas Laios at D Models Agency, Edward Myall, Julian Yaw at VN Models Management, Errikos Alevridis at The Legion MGMT, Anton Kodi, Justin Lyons at Ace Models Agency, Jordan Roberts at X-ray Models Agency.

