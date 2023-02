The handsome Jonas Schaumann at Modelwerk stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Mirko Fuhrherr. In charge of styling was Aethelred Blanchard. Assistance by Linus Cepersky.

For more of the session continue below:



Photographer Mirko Fuhrherr – @mirkofuhrherr

Stylist Aethelred Blanchard

Model Jonas Schaumann at Modelwerk

Edit, Assistance Linus Cepersky