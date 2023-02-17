Discover Dior Men’s by Mystery Ranch Summer 2023 Collection

Luxury house DIOR presented its Summer 2023 Collection created in collaboration with American brand Mystery Ranch, that pays homage to Christian Dior’s passion for nature. The collection brings hybrid bags that merge the formal with the informal elements, and outdoor culture with the demands of luxury.

“An emblematic model of the House – transposed to the menswear universe by Kim Jones – the Saddle is reinvented in a version designed for the outdoors, with an ingenious double-zipped compartment. It features a Nylon jacquard shoulder strap – on which a top band is stitched for attaching various accessories – an aluminum “CD” buckle, and alongside a second, more technical, that closes the flap. This new essential accentuates the allure with an extra hint of elegance, while remaining functional.

Dedicated to urban exploration, the Gallagator backpack reflects a spirit of unlimited innovation thanks to the American label’s signature: its Y-shaped 3-Zip* closure system. It offers immediate access to its multiple interior storage spaces, while the compression straps on the front of the bag allow volume adjustment. It comes with an essential detail – a detachable water-repellent hooded cover, elevating utility to the ultimate fashion statement. These utilitarian and highly desirable objects are enhanced by a quilted panel, for optimal comfort in all circumstances, and dressed in a CORDURA® re/cor™ Nylon 6,6 fabric that is entirely recycled, resistant and durable, delicately embroidered with a leather badge intermingling the seal of the two Houses.” – from Dior