MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joseph Norris by Valeria Rossato

The handsome Joseph Norris stars in Lo Scarabeo Sotto Una Foglia (The Beetle Under A Leaf) exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Valeria Rossato. In charge of styling was Carolina Velasquez, assisted by Mónica Araujo.

For the story Joseph is wearing selected pieces from Moncler, Alessandro Uomo, Momocromo, Capítulo Dos Lab, Nike, Urban Outfitters, WeDú by Coreón DÚ, Scotch & Soda, PNB Vintage, Pablo Erroz, Sun68, 1966 Luis Gonzalo, Maians, Humana Vintage, B&B, and Uniqlo.

Photographer Valeria Rossato – @rossatovalery

Stylist Carolina Velasquez – @carolina.v.levesque

Styling Assistant Mónica Araujo – @monicaaraujomo

Model Joseph Norris – @joseph_noz