in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joseph Norris by Valeria Rossato

Photographer Valeria Rossato and stylist Carolina Velasquez team up for our latest exclusive story

Joseph Norris
Raincoat: Urban Outfitters
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Leather vest: WeDú by Coreón DÚ

The handsome Joseph Norris stars in Lo Scarabeo Sotto Una Foglia (The Beetle Under A Leaf) exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Valeria Rossato. In charge of styling was Carolina Velasquez, assisted by Mónica Araujo.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Joseph is wearing selected pieces from Moncler, Alessandro Uomo, Momocromo, Capítulo Dos Lab, Nike, Urban Outfitters, WeDú by Coreón DÚ, Scotch & Soda, PNB Vintage, Pablo Erroz, Sun68, 1966 Luis Gonzalo, Maians, Humana Vintage, B&B, and Uniqlo.

Joseph Norris
Jacket: Scotch & Soda
Vintage shirt: Momocromo
Trousers: Scotch & Soda
Shoes: 1966 Luis Gonzalo
Joseph Norris
Briefcase: PNB Vintage
Coat: Pablo Erroz
Shirt: Momocromo
Trousers: Sun68
Shoes: 1966 Luis Gonzalo
Joseph Norris
Jacket and trousers: PNB Vintage
Shirt: Momocrom
Valeria Rossato
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Leather vest: WeDú by Coreón DÚ
Trousers: Scotch & Soda
Shoes: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Jacket: Capítulo Dos Lab
Vest: Humana Vintage
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Scarf: Coveri Collection – Capitulo Dos Lab
Vintage leather jacket: B&B
Vest: Humana Vintage
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Trousers: Uniqlo
Shoes: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Jacket: Moncler
Suit: Alessandro Uomo
Vest: Momocromo
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Scarf: Coveri Collection – Capitulo Dos Lab
Vintage leather jacket: B&B
Vest: Humana Vintage
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Jacket and trousers: PNB Vintage
Shirt: Momocrom
Valeria Rossato
Suit: Alessandro Uomo
Vest: Momocromo
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab
Valeria Rossato
Scarf: Coveri Collection – Capitulo Dos Lab
Vintage leather jacket: B&B
Vest: Humana Vintage
Shirt: Capítulo Dos Lab

Photographer Valeria Rossato – @rossatovalery
Stylist Carolina Velasquez – @carolina.v.levesque
Styling Assistant Mónica Araujo – @monicaaraujomo
Model Joseph Norris – @joseph_noz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DIRTY PINEAPPLE

NYFW: DIRTY PINEAPPLE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection
THE STOLEN GARMENT

NYFW: THE STOLEN GARMENT Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection