MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Joseph Norris by Valeria Rossato
Photographer Valeria Rossato and stylist Carolina Velasquez team up for our latest exclusive story
The handsome Joseph Norris stars in Lo Scarabeo Sotto Una Foglia (The Beetle Under A Leaf) exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Valeria Rossato. In charge of styling was Carolina Velasquez, assisted by Mónica Araujo.
For the story Joseph is wearing selected pieces from Moncler, Alessandro Uomo, Momocromo, Capítulo Dos Lab, Nike, Urban Outfitters, WeDú by Coreón DÚ, Scotch & Soda, PNB Vintage, Pablo Erroz, Sun68, 1966 Luis Gonzalo, Maians, Humana Vintage, B&B, and Uniqlo.