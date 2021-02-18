The Best Ways to Keep Wrinkles Away

CBD is not as much of a taboo as it used to be in the past. People are letting go of the harsh criticisms and are embracing the fact that CBD oil is used in more products than ever. Not only that you can find drinks with CBD, but there are also dog treats, gummies, tinctures, creams, and softgels. While you may still get the occasional “Doesn’t it make you high?” question and a side-eye from your family members, CBD usage is more acceptable. This applies when it comes to countries where CBD is legal.

But how about the effects of CBD on the skin? It’s said that many people use creams and softgels as a way to prevent wrinkles. Why is that? Below you will find out why people consider them some of the best ways to stop wrinkles from knocking on the door too soon.

What causes skin aging?

Skin aging is a normal process. Still, this doesn’t mean it’s a pleasant thing, especially when you feel like wrinkles are starting to form on your face too soon.

Skin aging is affected by the person’s age in most cases. The skin starts to lose elasticity over time after you pass the 20 years old mark. With each passing year, the body will produce 1% less collagen. So, elastin production will go down as well. The skin will be affected by this, as it isn’t able to heal itself the same way it was before. It’s more delicate.

Also, let’s not forget that your glands produce less oil. The skin isn’t moisturized enough, and you get larger pores and sagging skin and, in the end, wrinkles. This will make the skin look much older than it is.

Another factor that leads to wrinkles is ultraviolet light exposure and sunlight exposure. Being in the sun for too long can increase the skin aging process.

On top of that, with so much pollution happening, it’s not a surprise that your skin starts aging faster. The unhealthy air isn’t good for the skin, and if you have an unhealthy diet on top of that, then the effects will be even more apparent.

Aging is not something you can stop. You’re only human, and you’ll have to confront this process. But there are ways to prevent your skin from getting wrinkly too soon. Some products will prevent premature aging and slow down the process, making sure that your skin looks youthful for a longer time. CBD-based products such as creams and softgels are a great example. CBD softgels with melatonin, for instance, can do wonders.

How are CBD creams used in combating wrinkles?

Creams infused with CBD are a great way to keep wrinkles away. Creams are some of the most common products with CBD you can come across.

However, while CBD creams and softgels may be effective, it’s always best to consult a doctor. Your dermatologist should check your skin first. Self-treating is not an option, especially if you’re unaware of your skin sensitivity and other underlying conditions. Your dermatologist will be able to tell you if CBD creams are safe for your skin when treating wrinkles.

How do CBD creams and softgels help with preventing wrinkles?

The CBD compound found in these products has special properties that help your skin maintain its youth. If you apply the cream properly on your face, then you can expect some good results. Here is why the CBD in creams and softgels is considered one of the best anti-aging treatments:

● Skin inflammation prevention

When your skin has inflammation, wrinkling becomes more likely to happen. This is because your body will release certain agents that will damage elastin and collagen, which are structural components of the skin. As a result, wrinkles might occur sooner than you want.

CBD is considered a good anti-inflammatory compound, which is why it’s a great ingredient in anti-aging creams. It will soothe your skin and smooth out any wrinkles and lines. As a result, you will age at a slower pace.

● Antioxidant properties

CBD acts as an excellent antioxidant. It will reduce the activity of the free radicals in the skin cells and tissues. By doing this, CBD can stop the damage that would otherwise occur to the cells, and as a result, there will be less of a breakdown of collagen. So, the skin will maintain its youthful appearance by preventing wrinkles.

● Skin-soothing and healing properties

Are your skin cells damaged? This would be a terrible scenario because it could lead to faster wrinkling. Sadly, sun exposure for long periods or pollutants is a common factor for skin cell damage. But using CBD creams or softgels can help.

CBD can help with skin regeneration, making this process faster and more effective. When skin cells are damaged, a good CBD cream will help create new skin cells. Thus, your skin will be in good shape, so wrinkles will appear much slower to speak. The skin will produce more oil and will stay moisturized. And a moisturized skin is less likely to wrinkle ahead of time.

If your skin is sensitive, you can rely on CBD creams for a soothing effect too. CBD has calming and soothing properties and can help soothe any skin sensitivity. So, if redness and other reactivity issues are a struggle for you, you should know they can be reduced with CBD.

Final thoughts

If you want to slow down aging, then CBD softgels and creams are a great way to do so. CBD has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties, and if you want to stop wrinkles from affecting your skin too soon, then using such products can help a lot. However, make sure to talk to your dermatologist first if you plan on using them.