A bag is like a pair of shoes – there are a few high-quality staples every man should own for different occasions and purposes.

Travel, work, gym, business and leisure time call for different bags designed with particular functionalities.

It’s true, buying a proper bag takes time to research, and if you want it to last, it’s also an investment. However, once you get it right, you not only have something that lasts years, you can also have a statement piece of your entire look.

Here are 7 bags every man should own.

Backpack

Your first bag ever was probably a school backpack, and it’s still a must-have for a grown adult too. Only this time, you should skip the ones in neon colours and with ninja turtle stickers.

When purchasing a backpack first think about where you will use it – work, weekends, gym or hiking trips. Once you’ve determined that, you’ve narrowed your choices down.

If you need a backpack for the office, opt for a leather one. Quality sports brand options are the best choice for an active getaway and if you want to feel like Indiana Jones get a canvas backpack with multiple pockets.

Briefcase

A briefcase is the city worker’s best friend. It’s smart, practical, and if you buy a good one, there’s no reason it can’t last you a lifetime.

A briefcase perfect for carrying all the essential paperwork, it doesn’t overpower your suit-and-tie look and let’s be honest – it looks classy as hell!

Make sure your briefcase works with all your suits or get two in different colours.

Messenger bag

Ah, the messenger bag. Mailmen love it; students love it, even businessmen carry it! It’s probably the most common bag among men of all walks of life. Its shape is perfect for laptops, folders, books and miscellaneous items.

Usually made of canvas this bag is sturdy and durable, and it’s super convenient to carry it with a strap over a shoulder.

Satchel

The satchel otherwise known as newsboy bag is a classic style that has become synonymous with men’s casual wear.

It’s the perfect choice for guys who don’t like backpacks and don’t want to carry a briefcase. Satchel has a spacious main compartment and a few smaller pockets for miscellaneous items like pens, keys and your phone.

Beloved by students and artsy types a satchel is informal yet somehow still classy.

Duffel Bag

Unless you want to carry your workout clothes in a paper bag, you’ll need a gym bag! And there’s no better gym bag than a duffel! It’s spacious, sturdy, breathable and perfect for keeping track of your workout clothes.

Get one that has enough pockets for a towel, water bottle, protein snacks and socks. Most sportswear brands have at least a few quality duffel bag options, so you only need to pick your favourite colour!

Tote Bag

No, we’re not talking about the tote bags from your grocery store. The gentleman’s tote bag is usually made from soft leather and is the ultimate add-on to a casual business look.

It’s a more laid back version of a briefcase and has longer handles, and if you get a luxury tote in black or brown, it’s going to serve for you for years.

Weekender bag

Perfect for throwing a few things together for a weekend trip, this bag is an upgrade from boxy suitcases.

Feel like a real 19th-century lord when arriving at your destination carrying a luxurious leather bad boy filled with all the must-haves like loafer shoes and high-quality crewneck t-shirts like the ones from Fresh Clean Tees.

It might be tempting to save a few bucks and opt for a polyester bag, but resist, and you won’t regret it.

Images from Behind the Blinds by Aaron Cameron Muntz – See the full story here