MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Julien by Guillaume Malheiro
The handsome up and comer Julien at Elite Model Management Paris stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Julien is wearing selected pieces from Zara Men, Diesel, Zadig & Votaire, Gucci, The Kooples, All Saints, and Levi’s.
Discover more of the session below:
SCARF: GUCCI
SHIRT: THE KOOPLES
PANTS: ALL SAINTS
JEANS JACKET: LEVIS
suit: ZARA MEN
PULLOVER: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire
PULLOVER: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE
Model: Julien at Elite Model Management Paris
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
