MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Julien by Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

The handsome up and comer Julien at Elite Model Management Paris stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Julien is wearing selected pieces from Zara Men, Diesel, Zadig & Votaire, Gucci, The Kooples, All Saints, and Levi’s.

Guillaume Malheiro

SCARF: GUCCI
SHIRT: THE KOOPLES
PANTS: ALL SAINTS

JEANS JACKET: LEVIS
suit: ZARA MEN
PULLOVER: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

suit: ZARA MEN
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire

JEANS JACKET: LEVIS
suit: ZARA MEN
PULLOVER: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

SCARF: GUCCI
SHIRT: THE KOOPLES
PANTS: ALL SAINTS

suit: ZARA MEN
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire

SCARF: GUCCI
SHIRT: THE KOOPLES
PANTS: ALL SAINTS

JEANS JACKET: LEVIS
suit: ZARA MEN
PULLOVER: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

suit: ZARA MEN
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire

SCARF: GUCCI
SHIRT: THE KOOPLES
PANTS: ALL SAINTS

suit: ZARA MEN
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire

suit: ZARA MEN
Pullover: Zadig & Voltaire

suit: ZARA MEN
Ring: Diesel
Pullover: Zadig & Votaire

Model: Julien at Elite Model Management Paris
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com

