MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lucas Graf by Jacek Szopik
The handsome Lucas Graf at Nisch Management stars in the recent session captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jacek Szopik. For the story Lucas is wearing selected pieces from Comme des Garçons, Acne Studios, Eytys, Levis, Philip Plein, Our Legacy, Vetements, Vasuma Eyewear, and All Blues.
Photographer, Stylist: Jacek Szopik – jacekszopik.com
Model: Lucas Graf at Nisch Management
