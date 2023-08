Fashion photographer Ferran Casanova captured the handsome Juraj Sabo, represented by Le Troch Management, for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt.

For the session Juraj is wearing vintage knit tank top, jeans and underwear from Calvin Klein, and swimsuit by Diesel.

Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Skincare: Arolab Organic

Model: Juraj Sabo at Le Troch Management