American actor Levon Hawke stars in Celine Homme‘s Portrait Of An Actor series captured in New York City by brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, born in 2002, is an American actor, the son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and the brother of actress Maya Hawke. He is set to debut in the film Pussy Island and has a role in The Crowded Room. Levon is also known for his interest in fashion and basketball.