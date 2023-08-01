VUARNET Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house VUARNET unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, titled “Fellowship Expeditions,” that merges the brand’s French alpine heritage and global outdoor culture. Beyond the typical mountain athletes, climbers, and trekkers, the collection seeks to include those with genuine and distinctive mountain connections. Mountain farmers, shepherds, vulcanologists, biologists, forest managers, rescuers, guides, and ranchers are also honored as essential members of the outdoor culture.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

During Vuarnet‘s Fellowship Expeditions, creative director Boramy Viguier had the opportunity to encounter these devoted individuals who live in nature, frequently in remote and difficult terrains. Recognizing their dedication, he concluded that they merited the same level of protection and superior equipment as any athlete or alpinist. While Vuarnet‘s roots are in the Alps, with locations such as Chamonix, Annecy, Mont Blanc, Morzine, and Avoriaz, the Spring Summer 2024 collection also investigates the various mountain ranges of France, including those in overseas regions. Furthermore, the brand has strong ties to mountains in states such as California, Colorado, Oregon, and Wyoming.

The project honors the spirit of the “Fellowship” community while highlighting the brand’s commitment to providing mountain and outdoor enthusiasts with high-quality equipment.

