MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Karl Kugelmann by Sasha Olsen

The handsome Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Sasha Olsen for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling were Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson. Assistance by Shalyn Perry.

For the session Karl is wearing selected pieces from Annies Wardrobe, Calvin Klein, Diesel, and Jack & Jones. For more of the story, shot at Infinity Studios Cape Town, continue below:





Sweter and Trousers Diesel

Jacket, Trousers Diesel

Boots Jack & Jones

Custom made black leather jacket Annies Wardrobe

Underwear Calvin Klein

Photographer: Sasha Olsen – sashaolsen.com

Stylists: Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson

Model: Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management

Assistant: Shalyn Perry

Studio: Infinity Studios Cape Town