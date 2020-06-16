in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Karl Kugelmann by Sasha Olsen

Photographer Sasha Olsen captured our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann
Custom made black leather jacket Annies Wardrobe
Underwear Calvin Klein

The handsome Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Sasha Olsen for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling were Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson. Assistance by Shalyn Perry.

For the session Karl is wearing selected pieces from Annies Wardrobe, Calvin Klein, Diesel, and Jack & Jones. For more of the story, shot at Infinity Studios Cape Town, continue below:


Karl Kugelmann

Sweter and Trousers Diesel

Karl Kugelmann

Jacket, Trousers Diesel
Boots Jack & Jones

Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann

Photographer: Sasha Olsen – sashaolsen.com
Stylists: Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson
Model: Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management
Assistant: Shalyn Perry
Studio: Infinity Studios Cape Town

