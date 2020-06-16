MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Karl Kugelmann by Sasha Olsen

The handsome Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Sasha Olsen for our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. In charge of styling were Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson. Assistance by Shalyn Perry.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Karl is wearing selected pieces from Annies Wardrobe, Calvin Klein, Diesel, and Jack & Jones. For more of the story, shot at Infinity Studios Cape Town, continue below:
Sweter and Trousers Diesel
Jacket, Trousers Diesel
Boots Jack & Jones
Custom made black leather jacket Annies Wardrobe
Underwear Calvin Klein
Sweter and Trousers Diesel
Jacket, Trousers Diesel
Boots Jack & Jones
Custom made black leather jacket Annies Wardrobe
Underwear Calvin Klein
Jacket, Trousers Diesel
Boots Jack & Jones
Photographer: Sasha Olsen – sashaolsen.com
Stylists: Chad John Payne and Philip Morris Wesson
Model: Karl Kugelmann at Fanjam Model Management
Assistant: Shalyn Perry
Studio: Infinity Studios Cape Town